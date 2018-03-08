Play

Perlini picked up two assists and three shots on net in a 2-1 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.

This is nice for Perlini, who only has one point, an assist, in his previous seven contests. Not that the 21-year-old isn't familiar with going long stretches with limited scoring. He only has 26 points in 59 games, and only 10 of those are assists.

