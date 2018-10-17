Perlini scored one goal Tuesday, in a 2-1 loss versus Minnesota.

The 22-year-old Brit opened the scoring in this one but ultimately, it wasn't enough as the Wild would add markers in the second and third periods to walk away with the W. Perlini had been held without a point until Tuesday's goal and now he'll look to build on his individual success. Meanwhile, the Coyotes continue to struggle and sit last in the Western Conference.