Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Placed on injured reserve
Perlini (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
After originally suffering the injury Tuesday against Vegas, Perlini's ailment is worse than originally anticipated. The brawny power forward showed off his scoring ability last season, notching 14 goals in 57 games during an impressive rookie campaign for Arizona. He can first return from the injured reserve Oct. 19 against Dallas.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Seems like natural scorer•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Scores power-play goal in Saturday's win•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Hit with minus-4 rating•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Two goals Thursday in Los Angeles•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Scores eighth goal in 25 games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...