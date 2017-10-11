Play

Perlini (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

After originally suffering the injury Tuesday against Vegas, Perlini's ailment is worse than originally anticipated. The brawny power forward showed off his scoring ability last season, notching 14 goals in 57 games during an impressive rookie campaign for Arizona. He can first return from the injured reserve Oct. 19 against Dallas.

