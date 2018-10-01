Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Productive in preseason
Perlini compiled two goals and just as many assists over five preseason games.
Perlini was Arizona's first-round (12th overall) pick from the 2014 draft. The power forward from England added a pair of man-advantage points during the preseason, and if history is any indication, he should average at least 1:45 of ice time in that key situation in 2018-19. He's not a can't-miss fantasy commodity, but Perlini remains a fine complementary option to some of the league's premier scorers.
