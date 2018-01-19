Perlini scored a goal and logged 16:54 of ice time (1:08 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville.

With 11 goals and 17 points, Perlini has emerged as one of the more consistent scorers for Arizona. While those numbers aren't strong enough to help many fantasy owners, the 21-year-old winger's career trajectory is trending in the right direction. Additionally, continued improvement in the second half isn't out of the question.