Sitting out as a healthy scratch seems to have lit a fire under Perlini, who scored a goal for the second straight game Sunday against Anaheim.

That gives Perlini 10 goals this season, tied for second on the team with Christian Fischer and trails only Clayton Keller. Perlini's goal came on the power play, who sniped a goal from the right faceoff circle thanks to a screen. It's encouraging to see Perlini progress, and hopefully he continues his scoring streak after being sent a stern message by first-year head coach Rick Tocchet. Young developing players are usually rather inconsistent, and with the Coyotes struggling, Perlini only has value in the deepest of fantasy leagues.