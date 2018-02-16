Perlini scored a pair of goals in a 19-second span in Thursday's win over Montreal.

While he may not rack up a ton of points, Perlini is proving to be a fairly reliable goal-scorer. The 21-year-old has racked up a career-high 16 goals in 51 games and is locked into a top-six role. Perlini doesn't shoot much, but it's his lethal sniping ability and power-play time that make him worth owning in most deep leagues.