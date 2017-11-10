Perlini netted a pair of goals in Thursday's shootout loss to the Blues.

One of the tallies came on the power play, as the 21-year-old has a spot on the team's first unit. His fourth-line role isn't ideal from a fantasy perspective, but Perlini has a lethal shot and netted 14 goals last season, so he's worth a look in some deeper formats. The youngster is one to monitor on a young-and-upcoming Arizona squad.