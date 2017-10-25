Perlini (upper body) has been removed from injured reserve with the possibility of returning to action Thursday evening against the host Rangers, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The 2014 first-round draft pick has missed the last six games, and the 'Yotes desperately need the point-producing sophomore back in the fold considering the team is 0-8-1 to start the season. He'll be a sneaky fantasy plug upon his activation, as Perlini manufactured 14 goals and seven assists in only 57 games and 14:50 of average ice time last year.