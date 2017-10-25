Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Taken off IR, return imminent
Perlini (upper body) has been removed from injured reserve with the possibility of returning to action Thursday evening against the host Rangers, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The 2014 first-round draft pick has missed the last six games, and the 'Yotes desperately need the point-producing sophomore back in the fold considering the team is 0-8-1 to start the season. He'll be a sneaky fantasy plug upon his activation, as Perlini manufactured 14 goals and seven assists in only 57 games and 14:50 of average ice time last year.
