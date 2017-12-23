Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Will be spectator Saturday
Perlini will be a healthy scratch Saturday night against the Avalanche, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The second-year winger has shown flashes of brilliance on the way to posting eight goals and four helpers through 31 games this season, but it wasn't long ago that he emerged from a seven-game point drought, and perhaps he'll benefit from seeing the next game from a new vantage point -- the press box. Anthony Duclair reportedly will step in for Perlini against the Avalanche.
