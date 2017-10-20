Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Will travel with team during road trip
Perlini (upper body) won't play Saturday against Chicago, but he will travel with the Coyotes during their upcoming five-game road trip, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.
Perlini will likely still miss a few more games, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see him making progress in his recovery from the upper-body injury he suffered Oct. 10 against Vegas. The 2014 first-round pick notched 14 goals and seven assists in 57 games with Arizona last season, so he's shown promise as a scorer when healthy. The Coyotes should release another update on his status once he's activated off injured reserve.
