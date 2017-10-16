Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Won't play Tuesday
Perlini (upper body) won't travel with the team to Tuesday's game against Dallas, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Even though Perlini is eligible to return from the injured reserve for Tuesday's contest, he'll be held out for the first leg of a home-and-away series with Dallas. The 21-year-old flashed potential last season notching 21 points in 57 games in his rookie year, and it's smart of Arizona not to rush him back before his injury is fully healed. Perlini will now shoot to return for Thursday's home contest against Dallas.
