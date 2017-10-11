Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Won't return Tuesday
Perlini suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday against the Golden Knights and won't return to the game, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Although Perlini won't return, it's unclear whether he'll be available for Thursday's game against Detroit. Perlini has been playing on the third line this season, and he has already added a power-play assist through two games. The 21-year-old is still adjusting to NHL-style hockey, but his 14 goals and seven assists last season show that he has the makes of a threatening scorer.
