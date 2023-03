Ritchie has resolved his visa issue and will be available versus Nashville on Thursday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

With Ritchie set to make his Yotes debut, Jean-Sebastian Dea is slated to return to AHL Tucson. In 34 games for the Flames this year, the 29-year-old Ritchie has generated six goals and two assists while averaging less than 10 minutes per game. The move to Arizona should afford Ritchie some more minutes but that may not translate into scoring opportunities.