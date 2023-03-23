Ritchie (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Oilers.
Ritchie will have to miss at least one game with the injury. He's seen fourth-line usage in recent contests, so his absence won't be noticed in most fantasy formats. Bokondji Imama will step into Ritchie's spot in the lineup.
