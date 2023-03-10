Ritchie scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Ritchie missed three games following his trade from the Flames to the Coyotes due to visa issues. He opened the scoring at 8:45 of the first period in this contest, earning his first point since Dec. 23. The winger was often scratched in Calgary, but he should be a fixture in the Coyotes' bottom six going forward. He has seven tallies, two assists, 50 shots on net, 59 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 35 appearances between the two teams.