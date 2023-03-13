Ritchie scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Ritchie stepped in for Nick Schmaltz (lower body) as the right wing alongside Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton. That proved to be a good choice from head coach Andre Tourigny, as Ritchie helped out on both of Hayton's goals before scoring one of his own. With four points through three games with the Coyotes, Ritchie is already halfway to matching his total from 34 outings with the Flames prior to the trade deadline. He has eight tallies, four helpers, 54 shots on net, 62 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-3 rating this season.