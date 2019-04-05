Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Between pipes Saturday
Pickard will tend the twine at home for Saturday's season finale versus Winnipeg, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
With the Yotes trying to chase down a wild-card spot, the club relied heavily on Darcy Kuemper, which limited Pickard to just two relief appearances in the last 22 games. The organization will reward the 26-year-old by giving him the last start of the year. Heading into the offseason, Pickard will be an unrestricted free agent and may not have a spot in the desert once Antti Raanta (lower body) is fully fit. Pickard will have to hope his 4-5-2 record and 3.84 GAA in 16 appearances for Arizona and Philadelphia is enough to earn him a roster spot somewhere next season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Struggles in relief•
-
Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Torched by Flames•
-
Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Making surprise start•
-
Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Feasted on by Predators•
-
Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Facing Predators on Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Drops road start in Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...