Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Between pipes Saturday

Pickard will tend the twine at home for Saturday's season finale versus Winnipeg, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

With the Yotes trying to chase down a wild-card spot, the club relied heavily on Darcy Kuemper, which limited Pickard to just two relief appearances in the last 22 games. The organization will reward the 26-year-old by giving him the last start of the year. Heading into the offseason, Pickard will be an unrestricted free agent and may not have a spot in the desert once Antti Raanta (lower body) is fully fit. Pickard will have to hope his 4-5-2 record and 3.84 GAA in 16 appearances for Arizona and Philadelphia is enough to earn him a roster spot somewhere next season.