Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Drops road start in Montreal

Pickard allowed two goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

This was Pickard's first full game since Nov. 24 and he played well. Unfortunately for the Coyotes, Alex Galchenyuk's tying goal was overturned because of an offside review, resulting in the game remaining 2-1 for Montreal. Arizona would be unable to solve Carey Price again following the reversed call. Pickard's record is now 4-3-2 with a 3.78 GAA and .869 save percentage.