Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Expected to join Red Wings
Pickard is expected to sign a deal with Detroit when free agency opens up, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Since the start of the 2016-17 campaign, Pickard has suited up for four different NHL teams, most recently the Coyotes last season. He owns a .908 save percentage and 2.93 GAA across 104 NHL appearances. Should he sign with Detroit, he'll compete with Jonathan Bernier and Jimmy Howard for playing time.
