Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Expected to make Coyotes debut soon

Pickard will start one of Arizona's next two games, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Pickard hasn't seen an NHL net since Nov. 24 when he was a member of the Flyers. In that game, the 26-year-old netminder gave up four goals on six shots, lasting just 12:20 before being replaced. Now in Arizona, Pickard will serve as Darcy Kuemper's backup and is expected to see his first action either Tuesday in Ottawa or Wednesday in Montreal.

