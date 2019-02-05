Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Facing Predators on Tuesday
Pickard will be in net for Tuesday's road contest in Nashville, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Pickard last played Jan.23, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Canadiens. For the season, he possesses a 4-3-2 record with a 3.79 GAA and .869 save percentage, playing for both the Flyers and Coyotes. Both Arizona and Nashville are coming off losses in their last games, but conventional wisdom would have you avoid Pickard in this matchup.
