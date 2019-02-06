Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Feasted on by Predators
Pickard saw four pucks beat him in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.
Pickard had an encouraging start to the game, stopping 16 shots in the first period. The middle frame featured three goals on the Coyotes' netminder, with Calle Jarnkrok adding a fourth in the game's final period. The loss drops Pickard's record to 4-4-2 with a 3.82 GAA and .875 save percentage. His value in all formats is quite small.
