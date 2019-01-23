Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Finally starting for Arizona

Pickard will defend the cage versus the Canadiens in Montreal on Wednesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

This will be Pickard's debut with the Coyotes. While the Pacific Division club scooped him off waivers from Philadelphia back on Nov. 29, Arizona compensated for the loss of Antti Raanta (lower body) thanks to inspired play from Darcy Kuemper and Adin Hill, who has since been relegated to the minors. Pickard required a conditioning loan due to his extended layoff, but now the journeyman will see action against a Habs club with a 13-10-2 record at Bell Centre this season.