Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Making surprise start
Pickard will be in goal against the Flames on Monday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Despite previous reports that Darcy Kuemper would get the nod Monday, it will in fact be Pickard who tends the twine. It will be just the third appearance in goal for the 26-year-old since joining the Coyotes, having lost his previous two outings with a 3.08 GAA. The flip in netminders likely means Kuemper will start Tuesday's clash with Edmonton.
More News
