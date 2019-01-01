Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: On conditioning loan
Pickard was assigned AHL Tucson for conditioning purposes Tuesday.
It's simply been too long since Pickard has drawn into a game. The 'Yotes nabbed the nomad after he was waived by the Flyers on Nov. 28, but there hasn't been much of an opportunity to deploy him since Darcy Kuemper overcame a lower-body injury and rookie Adin Hill's been brilliant as the No. 2 option. Suffice it to say, it's not worth rostering Pickard as the third option on a club in danger of slipping to last place within the Pacific Division.
