Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Scooped up by Arizona
Pickard was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes on Thursday.
The Flyers exposed Pickard to waivers as part of their rebuilding project that started with Monday's firing of GM Ron Hextall. The Coyotes added the journeyman goaltender because they previously lacked experience puck pluggers to serve as the primary backtup to Antti Raanta (lower body), who is currently injured anyway. Pickard posted terrible ratios -- including a 4.01 GAA and .863 save percentage -- between 11 games with Philadelphia, but he did maintain a winning record of 4-2-2 with a shutout over that span.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...