Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Scooped up by Arizona

Pickard was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes on Thursday.

The Flyers exposed Pickard to waivers as part of their rebuilding project that started with Monday's firing of GM Ron Hextall. The Coyotes added the journeyman goaltender because they previously lacked experience puck pluggers to serve as the primary backtup to Antti Raanta (lower body), who is currently injured anyway. Pickard posted terrible ratios -- including a 4.01 GAA and .863 save percentage -- between 11 games with Philadelphia, but he did maintain a winning record of 4-2-2 with a shutout over that span.