Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Struggles in relief

Pickard stopped 15 of 18 shots in a relief appearance during a 7-1 loss to Chicago on Monday.

Pickard has now given up three or more goals in three of four appearances with Arizona and has yet to put his name in the winning column. With Darcy Kuemper playing well most nights, there is no reason Pickard should be in your lineup.

