Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Suffers loss in season finale
Pickard allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday.
The 2018-19 season was one to forget for Pickard. He started the season with the Flyers, but after a poor start, the Coyotes claimed him off waivers. However, Arizona didn't have a need for him immediately despite a lower-body injury to Antti Raanta, so Pickard played in the minors. He finally debuted in Arizona during January, but in six appearances with the Coyotes, he went 0-4-0 with an .892 save percentage. Overall, Pickard posted a 4-6-2 record, 3.86 GAA and an .875 save percentage in 17 NHL games this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
