Coyotes' Calvin Pickard: Torched by Flames
Pickard stopped 28 of 32 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.
Calgary's final goal was scored into an empty net. Pickard is now 0-3-0 as a Coyote with a 3.41 GAA and .902 save percentage, and he poses little threat to Darcy Kuemper's current spot at the top of the depth chart.
