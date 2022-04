Dineen logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.

Dineen ended a four-game point drought when he set up Nick Schmaltz's third-period tally. The 23-year-old Dineen is up to seven helpers, 38 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 24 contests as a rookie this season. The third-round pick from 2016 should continue to see a mostly defensive role in the bottom four, so there's not much fantasy appeal to be had with his play.