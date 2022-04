Dineen (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with Dallas, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Dineen was forced to exit Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota after logging just 4:31 of ice time. With a number of blue line injuries, the Yotes may have to elevate a player from the minors if Dineen can't give it a go. Even if he does play, the youngster shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value.