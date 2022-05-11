Dineen logged seven assists, 52 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating in 34 games this season.

Dineen got his first look at the NHL level this year, and he performed fairly well given the low-scoring nature of the team around him. He established himself as a regular in the lineup over the last six weeks of the season, though he had no points in his last 10 games. The Coyotes have a handful of defense prospects competing for a spot with the big club heading into 2022-23, though Dineen should get a look in that mix if he can sign a new contract as a restricted free agent this summer.