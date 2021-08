Dineen signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Coyotes on Sunday, per PuckPedia.

Dineen has spent the last three seasons with AHL Tucson and has yet to see any time with the NHL club. The 23-year-old blueliner tallied three goals and 10 points in 22 games last season. A third-round draft pick in 2016, Dineen will likely spend most, if not all, of the 2021-22 season with AHL Tucson once again.