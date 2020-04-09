Coyotes' Cameron Crotty: Pens entry-level deal

Crotty inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Arizona on Thursday.

Crotty had one more year of eligibility with Boston University but will instead make the jump to the professional ranks. In three seasons Terriers, the defenseman registered 10 goals and 17 assists in 102 collegiate appearances. The 20-year-old is unlikely to make his NHL debut next season, especially considering the club already has six regular NHL blueliners under contract for 2020-21.