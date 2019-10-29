Play

Soderberg scored a power-play goal and had four shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo on Monday.

Soderberg deflected home a point shot on the power play to tie the game 2-2 late in the second period. It was the third goal of the season for Soderberg, who has found the scoresheet in six of his last nine games. The first-year Coyote scored a career-high 23 goals last season for Colorado, but it may be tough to replicate that total as long as he's centering Arizona's fourth line as he did tonight.

