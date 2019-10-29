Coyotes' Carl Soderberg: Bags game-tying goal
Soderberg scored a power-play goal and had four shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo on Monday.
Soderberg deflected home a point shot on the power play to tie the game 2-2 late in the second period. It was the third goal of the season for Soderberg, who has found the scoresheet in six of his last nine games. The first-year Coyote scored a career-high 23 goals last season for Colorado, but it may be tough to replicate that total as long as he's centering Arizona's fourth line as he did tonight.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.