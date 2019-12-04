Coyotes' Carl Soderberg: Big night against Jackets
Soderberg scored an empty-net goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
He got the primary assists on goals by Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse in the second period to help give the Coyotes a 3-1 lead, then iced the game late with his eighth tally of the year. Soderberg had just four goals and five points through 16 games in November, but December is off to a much better start for the veteran center.
