Coyotes' Carl Soderberg: Chips in with assist
Soderberg posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.
Soderberg had the secondary helper on Clayton Keller's third-period goal, which cut the deficit to 6-5 at the time. The Swedish center has three goals and six helpers through nine games in December. For the season, the 34-year-old is at 21 points and 57 shots in 37 games.
