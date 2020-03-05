Soderberg scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Soderberg deflected a clearing attempt by Canucks defenseman Oscar Fantenberg into the cage behind Thatcher Demko for the Coyotes' first goal of the game. The Swedish center later helped out on Nick Schmaltz's tying goal in the third period. The two-point effort got Soderberg to 33 points this year, 11 of which have come with a man advantage. He's added 125 shots, 72 hits and a plus-4 rating.