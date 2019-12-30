Soderberg picked up an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

December has been productive for the Swede, who has 11 points (four goals, seven helpers) in 13 games this month. Soderberg is at 23 points, 62 shots on goal and 44 hits in 41 contests this year. He should be able to achieve the fifth 40-point campaign of his career.