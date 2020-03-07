Play

Soderberg scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Soderberg has three points in his last two games. He's been a solid depth scorer for the Coyotes, with 17 goals and 34 points in 69 contests this year. The Swede has added 129 shots, 75 hits and a plus-5 rating.

