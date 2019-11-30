Coyotes' Carl Soderberg: Hampered by LBI
Soderberg (lower body) is day-to-day but won't dress for Saturday's matchup with the Sharks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Soderberg was injured late in Friday's loss to the Golden Knights and will not be in Arizona's lineup when it faces the Sharks. Not thought to be dealing with a serious injury, Soderberg will now focus on getting healthy so he can accompany his teammates when they travel to Columbus on Tuesday.
