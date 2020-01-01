Play

Soderberg managed an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Soderberg set up the empty-net goal by Nick Schmaltz to secure the victory. The Swede has picked up the pace lately with two goals and four helpers in his last nine games. For the year, Soderberg has 11 tallies, 13 assists and 63 shots on goal in 42 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories