Soderberg scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

The goal was Soderberg's first for the Coyotes, helping them secure the win. The 34-year-old has four points, 11 shots on goal and nine hits through six games while serving mostly as a third-line center. He produced 49 points in 82 contests last year in a similar role with the Avalanche.