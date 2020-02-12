Soderberg scored a goal - his first in 13 games - but the Coyotes fell 3-2 to Toronto in overtime Tuesday.

The fourth-line winger had been shutout over his previous 27 shot attempts prior to scoring in Tuesday's game. Soderberg is up to 14 goals, 30 points in 59 games this season but is seeing less ice time than he has in previous years, dating back to 2013-14.