Soderberg scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Soderberg cashed in on a turnover by the Oilers in the second period, giving the Coyotes their first lead of the game. The center is up to eight points, 21 hits and 23 shots on goal in 14 games this year.

