Coyotes' Carl Soderberg: Opens scoring in win
Soderberg potted a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Soderberg struck for his tenth marker of the year at 4:57 of the first period. The game went back and forth from there, but the Coyotes prevailed in the end. The Swedish center has 20 points, 54 shots on goal and 37 hits in 36 games this season.
