Coyotes' Carl Soderberg: Pots 11th goal of season
Soderberg scored a goal on three shots Sunday in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Soderberg notched the game-winning goal when he gave the Coyotes a 3-0 lead early in the second period. It was his 11th goal of the season in 38 games, putting him track for a second straight 20-goal campaign.
