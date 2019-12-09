Coyotes' Carl Soderberg: Produces on power play
Soderberg scored a power-play goal and added an assist with the man advantage in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Chicago.
Soderberg's goal, his ninth of the year, tied the game at 3-3 midway through the second period. He had set up a Conor Garland power-play goal just a minute-and-a-half earlier. The 34-year-old has picked up two goals and four assists in four games since the calendar flipped to December.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.