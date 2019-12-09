Soderberg scored a power-play goal and added an assist with the man advantage in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Chicago.

Soderberg's goal, his ninth of the year, tied the game at 3-3 midway through the second period. He had set up a Conor Garland power-play goal just a minute-and-a-half earlier. The 34-year-old has picked up two goals and four assists in four games since the calendar flipped to December.