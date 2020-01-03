Coyotes' Carl Soderberg: Scores 12th goal of year
Soderberg scored a goal and had two shots Thursday in a 4-2 win over Anaheim.
Soderberg closed out the scoring in the third period with his 12th goal of the year, his third straight game on the scoresheet. The 34-year-old has been a steady source of offense in his first year in Arizona, providing 25 points in 43 games.
